Why DC's Absolute Wonder Woman Only Has One Arm

DC Comics' "Absolute" Universe is the latest attempt to create a fresh start, new reader on-ramp for the world's biggest superheroes. Since its 2024 launch, "Absolute" DC has been a success, attracting those new readers with bold reinventions.

"Absolute" Superman is a globe-trotting fugitive fighting against the tyrannical Lazarus Corp, while "Absolute" Batman has much fewer material resources (and only one dead parent as part of his origin story). But how do you flip Wonder Woman on her head? The classical Diana was raised on Paradise Island, surrounded by her Amazon sisters. So, "Absolute" Wonder Woman grew up in Hell without them. The Amazons were punished by the Gods for some unknown reason, and Diana left in the Underworld with the witch Circe as her jailer. Circe, enchanted by Diana's bright goodness, became her mother instead.

The lead-up to "Absolute Wonder Woman" had me convinced it would be an edgier, more cynical book than it is. This Wonder Woman dresses like a barbarian, flies on an undead, skeletal Pegasus, and carries a huge sword. But writer Kelly Thompson understands Wonder Woman's strength is not her militance, it's her kindness.

I was expecting "Wonder Woman meets 'Berserk'" but Diana's similarities to Guts the Black Swordsman are only physical — including a missing arm. "Absolute Wonder Woman" #3 reveals Diana's right arm, tattooed with red runes, is a magical creation to replace the lost original. This Diana was, as ever, lured into Man's World when an Air Force man named Steve Trevor washed up on the shores of her island home. Steve later died and went to Hell, so Diana cast a spell to send him home. The price of the spell was Diana's own arm.