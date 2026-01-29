Absolute Batman Finally Highlights The Series' Biggest Criticism

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Absolute Batman" still looks like Batman, but writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta have made substantial changes to Bruce Wayne and Gotham City. "Absolute" Bruce isn't an old-money billionaire; he's a working-class Gothamite with a day job as a construction engineer. In an interview with Screen Rant, Snyder said that if "Absolute" Batman ever met the classic Batman, he'd probably butt heads with him over his wealth.

"Bruce would be like, 'Dude, you can't change it from within. You can't be a billionaire and use all this stuff.' This Bruce is more like 'You've got to come at it from outside and change it by breaking some things,' whereas I don't think the other Bruce is that way."

"Absolute Batman" has been a blockbuster hit, but even a great comic like this one isn't immune to critique. One recurring criticism is that the book doesn't emphasize Bruce being a working man enough. Batman still never lacks for resources thus far. If Bruce spends his days working construction, then how does he have energy for nights as Batman? During the "Abomination" arc, Bruce was held captive by Bane for months. Once he escaped, he didn't seem worried about keeping his job. If this Batman isn't going to face the problems that working-class people do, why make him one?

The latest "Absolute Batman" #16 is putting Bruce's construction career back in focus. It opens and ends with Bruce beginning his work day at a demolition site; the crew is cleaning up debris from Batman's stadium-destroying battle with Bane. The issue even introduces Lucius Fox as Bruce's foreman.

Now, "Absolute Batman" still doesn't have all the answers for the logistics of Bruce holding down a job. But this issue spotlights the importance of Bruce's career choice as an engineer.