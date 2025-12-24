DC's First Absolute Crossover Introduces An Original Take On Batman's Classic Bat-Signal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Absolute Wonder Woman" #15 ahead.

When we last left Diana of the Wild Isle in "Absolute Wonder Woman" #14, she was headed to Gotham City to investigate a murder scene bearing the mark of her patron goddess, Hecate. She's not the only visitor; as "Absolute Batman" #15 revealed, the immortal trillionaire Joseph "Joker" Grimm is back in town too. Now that Batman has defeated his champion Bane, the Joker has decided that the Bat demands his personal attention.

Both of these threads are picked up in "Absolute Wonder Woman" #15, "The Mark of Hecate" by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman. This is the first inter-title crossover of the "Absolute" DC Universe. "Absolute Batman" and "Absolute Wonder Woman" were the first two "Absolute" titles to launch (and are definitely the best ongoing ones), so they get to lead the first team-up. The issue opens, though, with the villains: U.S. National Security Advisor Veronica Cale, who's on a call with an unseen Joker. Cale wants to kill Wonder Woman, Joker wants to kill Batman, and the two have brought the heroes together hoping to wipe them out.

"Absolute" Bruce Wayne gives the character a new blue-collar background; he doesn't have Earth-moving power, he's fighting it. "Absolute" Batman is not an institutionalized hero on call from the Gotham Police Department's Bat-Signal. If the book holds to its convictions that this Batman represents some needed chaos, he never will be. However, this crossover does give a new wondrous origin to the Bat-Signal.

To get Batman's immediate attention, Wonder Woman (who, unlike the classic version, is a witch) casts a spell to generate a glowing and ethereal green Bat-signal in the sky. It catches Bruce's eye, and soon he and Diana hit it off.