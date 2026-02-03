12 Movies That Were Completed After A Lead Star Died

When a studio, director, and crew set out on a new production, all their hopes are that things will go as smoothly as possible. Sometimes they're blessed with a frictionless shoot, where everyone gets along and works well together, and there are no major external factors that through a wrench in the proceedings. But others are not so lucky. There are tensions on set, or it rains every day, or war breaks out while they're on a location shoot.

And sometimes, the unthinkable happens: One of the lead actors dies in the middle of production. Not only is everyone involved dealing with a tragedy that affects them on a personal level, but they're stuck in the impossible position of trying to carry on making a film. But perhaps the most surprising thing is that in so many cases, they've found a way to finish production, whether by using body doubles, CGI, or inventive casting choices. The following are 12 films that lost a major player, but still managed to make it to theaters.