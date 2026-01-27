How To Watch Jack Black's Anaconda At Home

Jack Black is kind of a big deal and the ultimate box office draw these days (see also: "A Minecraft Movie," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Kung Fu Panda 4," etc.), and he brings all of his trademark chaotic charisma to "Anaconda," now available to buy on digital. The 2025 movie is a meta-sequel to the 1997 cult classic of the same name about a documentary film crew who get hunted by a massive human-eating anaconda. The 2025 follow-up, on the other hand, focuses on wedding photographer Doug (Jack Black) and his best friend Griff (Paul Rudd), who decide to try and remake the original "Anaconda" (their favorite childhood movie, naturally), only to end up being hunted by a giant snake themselves.

While certain fans felt like there was just no way that "Anaconda" (2025) could ever live up to the original cult classic, it's still a lot of fun. (How could it not be with both Rudd and Black? That's fluffy family comedy gold.) Now, following its exclusive theatrical run, the film is available to watch on digital and is set to make its way onto 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on St. Patrick's Day — March 17, 2026. The physical media package should be worth the wait, too, judging by the special features that'll come with it.