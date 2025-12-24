Does Anaconda Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
"Anaconda" is more than just a beloved creature feature for people of a certain age who grew up in the '90s. It's a surprisingly enduring franchise, with not one but four sequels, not to mention a bonkers Chinese remake in 2024. Now, Sony Pictures has revived the franchise for modern audiences with a meta twist and a big-name cast led by Jack Black ("A Minecraft Movie") and Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man"). So is this a one-and-done revival? Or does Sony have larger plans for the franchise?
This isn't historically a franchise that sets up what comes next. "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid" didn't come out for a full seven years after the original. A series of straight-to-video offerings followed, including 2015's wild low-budget crossover "Lake Placid vs. Anaconda." That said, the new "Anaconda" is a big-budget studio movie that Sony is putting its resources behind. So it wouldn't be out of character to include a post-credits scene setting up potential future installments.
We're going to divulge whether or not the 2025 "Anaconda" has any post-credits scenes in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, there are no spoilers whatsoever to follow, merely information to help viewers maximize the viewing experience. What that said, let's get to the point, shall we?
How many credits scenes does Anaconda have?
Yes, the new "Anaconda" does have a couple of credits scenes. The first one is more of an epilogue that takes place pretty much right after the movie itself ends. This one is pretty important for those who are invested in these characters and what might come next. The second one is more of a mid-credits scene that helps button up something that happened earlier in the movie. Both are important for various reasons, so sticking around is probably worth one's time.
The new entry in the franchise is directed by Tom Gormican, best known for the Nicolas Cage comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." The cast also includes Steve Zahn ("Saving Silverman"), Thandiwe Newton ("Westworld"), and Daniela Melchior ("The Suicide Squad"). The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
This is not a reboot. It is an entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic 'classic' "Anaconda," that features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they're dying to make? It might just get them killed...
"Anaconda" hits theaters on December 25, 2025.