Does Anaconda Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

"Anaconda" is more than just a beloved creature feature for people of a certain age who grew up in the '90s. It's a surprisingly enduring franchise, with not one but four sequels, not to mention a bonkers Chinese remake in 2024. Now, Sony Pictures has revived the franchise for modern audiences with a meta twist and a big-name cast led by Jack Black ("A Minecraft Movie") and Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man"). So is this a one-and-done revival? Or does Sony have larger plans for the franchise?

This isn't historically a franchise that sets up what comes next. "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid" didn't come out for a full seven years after the original. A series of straight-to-video offerings followed, including 2015's wild low-budget crossover "Lake Placid vs. Anaconda." That said, the new "Anaconda" is a big-budget studio movie that Sony is putting its resources behind. So it wouldn't be out of character to include a post-credits scene setting up potential future installments.

We're going to divulge whether or not the 2025 "Anaconda" has any post-credits scenes in spoiler-free fashion. Seriously, there are no spoilers whatsoever to follow, merely information to help viewers maximize the viewing experience. What that said, let's get to the point, shall we?