Anaconda's Ending Sets Up A Surprising Sequel That Could Get Even More Meta

This post contains spoilers for "Anaconda" (2025).

Thanks to director Tom Gormican ("The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent") and Sony Pictures, the "Anaconda" franchise is back. The original 1997 creature feature already had several sequels, including the crossover "Lake Placid vs. Anaconda," but this is the first one to hit theaters since 2004's "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid." However, this new take is far more meta and, admittedly, quite unlike anything else in this property before it.

Gormican's "Anaconda" reboot centers on Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie, which is, of course, the original "Anaconda." A midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, and they venture into the Amazon with a shoestring budget to make it happen. So, naturally, an actual giant anaconda appears in the midst of production. Chaos ensues.

What we end up with is a classic movie within a movie scenario, where Doug and Griff are trying to make a film within a film. Things get even more meta when they discover that Sony is actually rebooting "Anaconda" with the original cast within the movie about the movie these friends are trying to produce. Ice Cube even makes a welcome cameo, as does Jennifer Lopez, further adding to the meta nature of the whole thing.

Eventually, everything gets resolved and (almost) everyone makes it out alive. But what we're left with is a set up for an even more meta and zany sequel that would seemingly bring back more of the original "Anaconda" cast for something bigger. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but it's worth discussing what that potential follow-up might look like.