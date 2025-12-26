Anaconda's Ending Sets Up A Surprising Sequel That Could Get Even More Meta
This post contains spoilers for "Anaconda" (2025).
Thanks to director Tom Gormican ("The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent") and Sony Pictures, the "Anaconda" franchise is back. The original 1997 creature feature already had several sequels, including the crossover "Lake Placid vs. Anaconda," but this is the first one to hit theaters since 2004's "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid." However, this new take is far more meta and, admittedly, quite unlike anything else in this property before it.
Gormican's "Anaconda" reboot centers on Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie, which is, of course, the original "Anaconda." A midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, and they venture into the Amazon with a shoestring budget to make it happen. So, naturally, an actual giant anaconda appears in the midst of production. Chaos ensues.
What we end up with is a classic movie within a movie scenario, where Doug and Griff are trying to make a film within a film. Things get even more meta when they discover that Sony is actually rebooting "Anaconda" with the original cast within the movie about the movie these friends are trying to produce. Ice Cube even makes a welcome cameo, as does Jennifer Lopez, further adding to the meta nature of the whole thing.
Eventually, everything gets resolved and (almost) everyone makes it out alive. But what we're left with is a set up for an even more meta and zany sequel that would seemingly bring back more of the original "Anaconda" cast for something bigger. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but it's worth discussing what that potential follow-up might look like.
Anaconda sets the stage for an even more meta sequel
The new "Anaconda" ends with Doug and Griff, alongside Claire (Thandiwie Newton) and Kenny (Steve Zahn), debuting their unofficial "Anaconda" reboot at the Buffalo International Film Festival. You see, as we learned when the official Sony production rolled by on the Amazon River, Griff never actually secured the rights. So, they weren't officially allowed to release the movie, making it sort of a mixed bag of an ending.
Things got more interesting in the epilogue and credits scene attached to "Annaconda," which truly helps tee up the ball for a potential sequel. In the epilogue, Lopez shows up at Doug's doorstep unannounced, revealing that she saw their movie. She then announces that Sony is planning another "Anaconda" and asks Doug to direct it.
What we learned earlier on in the movie is that Sony's production was derailed by the giant snake that also ruined Doug and Griff's movie. As was the case with the original "Anaconda," filming on location can be dangerous. Most of the cast and crew seemingly died, save for Ice Cube and J Lo. The former makes a cameo in the third act where he mentions he's heading into the woods to save J Lo after helping Doug and company.
Presumably, despite the catastrophic, deadly incident in the Amazon, Sony is still willing to press forth with a new film in the franchise. Lopez is undeterred and, perhaps spurred by whatever noise Doug and Griff's unofficial reboot made, they see an opportunity to capitalize with a new movie anyhow. And Lopez liked what Doug did, meaning both versions of the movies within the movie can come together as one vision. What could possibly go wrong?
Doug gets his chance to direct a proper Anaconda reboot
This means that Doug will presumably get to live out his Hollywood dream, directing a proper "Anaconda" movie with the rights, a real budget, and real movie stars. Still, there remains a great many questions about what that film would look like. Would Doug get caught up in the studio system, frustrated by the lack of creative control he would have? Would Sony be foolish enough to try and make the movie in the actual Amazon again, risking more death and destruction? Could Doug convince the studio to allow Griff, Claire, and Kenny to participate? Or would that be a source of tension?
Looking at it practically, there is much to consider. Jack Black is a very busy man, with "A Minecraft Movie 2," along with another "Jumanji" sequel, among the many films on his to-do list. Rudd is similarly high in demand, and then there's the whole challenge of wrangling J Lo, Ice Cube, and whoever else would be brought in for the sequel. On top of all that, there's the matter of whether or not this movie will make enough money to justify another continuation in the first place.
The "Anaconda" reboot carries a pretty reasonable $45 million budget, so it doesn't need to make a fortune to be considered a success. Critically, things are a bit tricky. While /Film's Ethan Anderton liked the new "Anaconda" just fine, other critics have been less kind. It currently holds a 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If audiences disagree, though, that may not matter, and we just might get to see an even wilder sequel that brings things full circle with some of the original cast members.
"Anaconda" is in theaters now.