10 Best Fake Movies Within Other Movies

As fulfilling as it must be to create an actual feature film, there has to be a lot of fun involved in developing the fake films that sometimes appear in movies. Think about it. You don't have to deal with all the finicky details and logistics of turning this brief concept into a fully-fledged picture — you just get to come up with an idea, execute the best bits of it, and move on.

Whether they add to the narrative or simply serve as an excellent punchline (or, in an ideal scenario, manage to do both), fake movies can pack an out-sized punch, considering how we often only see a few minutes of them within a larger narrative. But it speaks to their quality that despite the small amount of time they're shown on screen, they tend to lodge themselves into the mind of the viewer, giving audiences a stand-out moment. And the very best of these make us all think, "Wow, I would definitely watch that movie."