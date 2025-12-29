The Anaconda Reboot Proves That One Of Its Cast Members Is Box Office Gold

Sony Pictures' "Anaconda" reboot slithered into theaters over the Christmas holiday and, though it faced stiff competition from the likes of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and "Marty Supreme," the comedic, meta creature feature managed to do quite well for itself. In doing so, it has also cemented Jack Black's status as one of modern cinema's most bankable stars.

Director Tom Gormican's "Anaconda" opened to an estimated $14.5 million domestically over the weekend, pulling in a total of $23.6 million across the full, five-day, Wednesday to Sunday stretch over X-mas. It also added another $20 million overseas, giving the movie a very respectable $43.6 million global start. That's not bad at all against a reported $45 million budget. Oddly, that's about the same cost as the original cult classic "Anaconda" from 1997.

The reboot centers on Doug (Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids. The duo has always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie, the original "Anaconda." One midlife crisis later, they finally go for it, only for an actual giant anaconda to wreak havoc on their shoestring-budget production in the Amazon. The cast also includes Thandiwie Newton ("Westworld") and Steve Zahn ("The Righteous Gemstones").

For Black, this completes an impressive commercial run dating back to 2018, with "The House With a Clock in its Walls ($131.5 million box office/$40 million budget) becoming a low-key hit that year, building off the back of 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($962 million worldwide), which made the bulk of its money in 2018 as a December release. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, as Black's more recent run has been nothing shy of astounding, especially by pandemic era box office standards. 2019 alone saw "Jumanji: The Next Level" pull in $798.2 million.