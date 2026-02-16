5 Forgotten '70s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Hold Up Today

It's important to remember that the sci-fi of the 1970s wasn't all George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. Yes, the one-two punch of "Star Wars" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in 1977 helped change the face of Hollywood, finally showing that big-budget, effects-based sci-fi was a viable box office model. But up to that point, things were very different. Sci-fi was wild and varied in the 1970s, hovering in a matrix that included space operas, psychedelic head-trips, ultra-bleak futurist predictions, and family-friendly adventures. If films are any gauge, the 1970s was a pessimistic time in the United States, and that feeling was reflected in a lot of sci-fi films of the era. Films like "Beneath the Planet of the Apes," "The Omega Man," and "Soylent Green" saw the slow extinction of humanity. "Silent Running" noted that humans would have no interest in preserving natural beauty. "A Boy and His Dog" ends with a celebratory act of cannibalism.

Overseas, however, sci-fi became wacky and wild. It was when Daiei and Toho were making their wildest Gamera and Godzilla movies. The Czech New Wave was making a series of very bizarre high-concept films with titles like "I Killed Einstein, Gentlemen" and "How About a Plate of Spinach?" (Those are real.)

Disney was exploring sci-fi in a series of family films starring Kurt Russell. It was the era of John Carpenter and David Cronenberg as much as it was Lucas and Spielberg.

And it was the era of the following five movies, each notable in their own way, each not necessarily well-known to young sci-fi fans. We here at /Film present a few '70s sci-fi classics worth finding. Also be sure to check out our list of other '70s sci-fi films that still hold up today.