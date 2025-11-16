Kurt Russell's First Movie Franchise Was This Little-Remembered Sci-Fi Disney Trilogy

Kurt Russell's first acting gig came in 1962, when he played a character named Kevin in the "Dennis the Menace" sitcom. He was 11 years old. Russell was following in the footsteps of his father, Bing Russell, who had made a decent living as a supporting player in many, many 1950s TV shows. Bing also owned a minor-league baseball team, so young Kurt followed his father's passions for the sport as well. Indeed, as a youth, Russell frequently considered leaving acting to pursue a career in baseball. Special scheduling had to be arranged so Russell could keep acting.

Walt Disney, however, saw something in the young Russell, knowing that the lad might very well be one of the company's biggest superstars. Russell has spoken frequently about how he and Walt used to hang out in the Disney offices playing ping-pong and talking about movies. From the sound of it, Disney used Russell as a sounding board, trying to figure out what young audiences might be interested in seeing, film-wise. In 1966, Russell signed a 10-year contract with Disney and proceeded to, like Walt predicted, become the studio's highest-grossing star of the 1970s. Famously, the last memo Disney ever wrote before his death in 1966 was simply the phrase "Kurt Russell."

Russell appeared in several lightweight movies for Disney, including films like "Mosby's Marauders," "The Horse in the Grey Flannel Suit," and "Follow Me, Boys!" In 1969, however, when Russell was 18, he starred in the movie "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," playing a character named Dexter Riley, a student at the fictional Medfield College. It would ultimately become the first of three Disney movies starring Russell as Dexter and taking place at Medfield College, along with "Now You See Him, Now You Don't" and "The Strongest Man in the World."