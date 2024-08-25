Walt Disney Concocted A Scheduling Deal After Eavesdropping On Kurt Russell

When Kurt Russell was 12 years old, he faced a fork in his career path. His father, Bing Russell, owned a minor league baseball club, but made the bulk of his money as an actor; the elder Russell played Deputy Clem Foster in the successful TV Western "Bonanza." Kurt, exposed equally to baseball and acting, began following both his father's paths simultaneously, becoming equally interested in being a star little league player or an on-screen child star.

It was around the age of 12 that the young Kurt Russell attracted the attention of Walt Disney. He had already appeared in several hit TV shows like "Dennis the Menace," "Lost in Space," "The Virginian," "Gilligan's Island," and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," and Disney saw nothing but potential for the lad. Most notably, Russell had starred as the title character in "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters," a Western series based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and that, for Disney, was really putting Russell on the map. Russell liked acting, but still, at the time, considered himself a baseball player first and foremost.

By 1966, however, Disney had already courted Kurt Russell pretty heavily, and convinced the actor to sign a very lucrative 10-year contract with the studio. Russell would first star in "Follow Me, Boys!" for Disney in 1966, and go on to be one of the studio's most lucrative stars of the 1970s.

According to an interview with the website The Escape from New York & L.A. Page, Russell was only able to become an actor for Disney after the mogul has eavesdropped on a conversation he had with his Little League coach. Russell, it seems, was concerned acting would cut into his baseball practice. Upon hearing this, Walt manipulated Kurt's schedule to accommodate the young actor.