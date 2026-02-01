Scarlet Witch, Vision, & Wonder Man: The Avengers' Biggest Love Triangle, Explained

"Wonder Man" (read /Film's review here) introduces Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trend of MCU-set Disney+ series kicked off with 2021's "WandaVision," and the three leads of these two series have, in the pages of Marvel Comics, shared a longstanding love triangle. It's all the weirder because Vision's synthezoid brain is modeled on Wonder Man's — they're almost the same person.

Wonder Man debuted in Stan Lee and Don Heck's "Avengers" issue #9. Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil gave failed businessman Simon Williams superpowers so he could infiltrate and destroy the Avengers. Instead, Wonder Man gave his life to save his new friends. (One young reader who was inspired by the story of Wonder Man? George R.R. Martin.)

But that wasn't the end for Wonder Man. "Avengers" #58 (by Roy Thomas and John Buscema) retconned that the Avengers had copied the character's brain patterns in a faint hope that one day, they could revive him. The evil android Ultron used Wonder Man's mind to create the Vision and set him on the Avengers — but like Wonder Man, Vision turned on his creator and chose good.

Wonder Man would, eventually, return for real. Revived in 1977's "Avengers" #160 (by Jim Shooter and George Pérez), Simon became an ongoing Avenger. Over time, he and Vision more or less accepted themselves as brothers. But since Vision was based on Wonder Man's personality, it makes sense that Simon turned out to share Vision's affection for Wanda.

Superhero comic books, especially team books like "Avengers," are soap operas, and this is a great example of that. Wanda has spent time in love with both Vision and Wonder Man, but her relationship with Vision came first; for her, which man is truly an echo of which?