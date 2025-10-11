The Classic Marvel Comics Storyline Elizabeth Olsen Wants The MCU To Avoid

They might've had their world-ending ups and downs, but we're still holding onto hope that, one day, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will live happily ever after, even if history suggests otherwise. Following the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and the heartbreaking ending of "WandaVision," poor Viz has been through a lot, which has understandably sent his beloved, reality-wrecking other half into a tailspin. Some might think now is the perfect time for her to find a new love and move on from the superheroic synthezoid, but Olsen herself is against the idea.

In Marvel's comic books, Viz isn't the only character romantically linked to the Scarlet Witch. In fact, Wanda also ends up in a relationship with Simon Williams aka Wonder Man, a character who will soon be brought to life by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen, however, isn't interested in exploring that love triangle on-screen. Speaking at the LA Comic Con (via ComicBookMovie), the actor behind the most powerful being in the MCU admitted, "I just made a movie about a woman who's choosing between her two dead husbands in the afterlife, so I feel okay with not doing another movie about two men wanting my love for a minute."

For those not familiar, Olsen was referring to director David Freyne's fantasy rom-com film "Eternity." Still, while the MCU may never explore a romance between Wonder Man and Wanda Maximoff, that doesn't mean the former is entirely out of luck. In fact, he may yet find himself in a relationship with another Marvel hero — one that could go higher, further, and faster than any other MCU love affair before it.