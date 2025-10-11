The Classic Marvel Comics Storyline Elizabeth Olsen Wants The MCU To Avoid
They might've had their world-ending ups and downs, but we're still holding onto hope that, one day, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will live happily ever after, even if history suggests otherwise. Following the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and the heartbreaking ending of "WandaVision," poor Viz has been through a lot, which has understandably sent his beloved, reality-wrecking other half into a tailspin. Some might think now is the perfect time for her to find a new love and move on from the superheroic synthezoid, but Olsen herself is against the idea.
In Marvel's comic books, Viz isn't the only character romantically linked to the Scarlet Witch. In fact, Wanda also ends up in a relationship with Simon Williams aka Wonder Man, a character who will soon be brought to life by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen, however, isn't interested in exploring that love triangle on-screen. Speaking at the LA Comic Con (via ComicBookMovie), the actor behind the most powerful being in the MCU admitted, "I just made a movie about a woman who's choosing between her two dead husbands in the afterlife, so I feel okay with not doing another movie about two men wanting my love for a minute."
For those not familiar, Olsen was referring to director David Freyne's fantasy rom-com film "Eternity." Still, while the MCU may never explore a romance between Wonder Man and Wanda Maximoff, that doesn't mean the former is entirely out of luck. In fact, he may yet find himself in a relationship with another Marvel hero — one that could go higher, further, and faster than any other MCU love affair before it.
Wonder Man and Captain Marvel were also a thing in the comics
Besides being besotted with Wanda Maximoff, Simon Williams has also had a short-lived romance with Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson in the MCU) in Marvel's comics. In 2007, the two got together when she was still Ms. Marvel and the leader of the Mighty Avengers, a new team that Iron Man created during the Civil War. Things got a tad heated, however, when Williams demanded that he not be kept at a safe distance on missions just because he was in a relationship with his team captain.
While we've only seen some trailer footage from the "Wonder Man" TV series so far, there's no telling what awaits Williams in the MCU, including whether he finds his way onto Danvers' radar. The last time we saw her at the end of "The Marvels," Captain Marvel was spending some time on Earth and mourning the apparent loss of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Given the mystery surrounding the future of the MCU after the one-two punch of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," who knows what interesting encounters and relationships could come to fruition down the line. Perhaps Carol will finally get to enjoy some romance in her life. We can only ... wonder.
"Wonder Man" will begin streaming on Disney+ in January 2026.