How To Watch Zootopia 2 At Home

"Zootopia 2" might still be playing in theaters across the U.S. but if you haven't been able to make it to the theater to see it since November 26, fret not. The movie will be available on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on Tuesday, January 27. After that, the "Zootopia 2" 4k Blu-ray and DVD will be available for purchase on Tuesday, March 3. Also available will be digital and DVD bundles that include both "Zootopia" films together.

While it arrived in theaters almost 10 years after the original 2016 "Zootopia," "Zootopia 2" was an absolute box office smash. It became not just Disney's top-grossing film in 2025 but also the second highest-grossing movie of 2025 and the second highest-grossing animated film ever. (In both cases, "Zootopia 2" and its $1.7 billion gross sit behind the $2.2 billion haul of Chinese animated film, "Ne Zha 2.") "Zootopia 2" currently sits in the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time, having displaced 2015's "Jurassic World."

It helps that "Zootopia 2" was pretty good, too (read /Film's review here). Set in a city of talking animals called, well, Zootopia, the sequel centers on rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her fox-y partner Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). Their latest adventure sees them hot on the trail of mysterious viper, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), and soon you'll be able to witness the chase all from the comfort of your living room.