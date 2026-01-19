Zootopia 2 Just Kicked One Of The Biggest Sequels Ever Out Of The Box Office Top 10

It's official: Disney's "Zootopia 2" is now one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. With another very strong weekend for the animated sequel in the books, it's made history as the biggest animated movie ever made behind only China's smash hit "Ne Zha 2" ($2.25 billion), which took the world by surprise last year (even if American audiences largely ignored it). More importantly though, one of the biggest sequels ever has now been kicked out of the global top 10 as a result of the movie's success.

"Zootopia 2" added $9.2 million domestically this past weekend to go with an impressive $24.3 million internationally. With that, its running total stands at a monster $1.7 billion worldwide, including $390.4 million in North America and a whopping $1.313 billion overseas. That puts it at number nine all time, just behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.92 billion worldwide). More importantly, that means 2015's "Jurassic World" is no longer one of the 10 biggest movies globally.

Released in 2015, "Jurassic World" grossed an astounding $1.67 billion worldwide, making it the third-biggest movie ever at the time. Universal has since turned the "Jurassic World" franchise into a straight-up cash cow. While other films such as "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($2.07 billion), "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.05 billion), "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.33 billion), and "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion) would surpass it in the ensuing years, it managed to hang in the top 10 for just over a decade.

But all great things must come to an end, and such is the case with that movie's run on this list. "Inside Out 2," which made a gargantuan $1.69 billion in 2024, now occupies the number 10 spot. How long it will be able to hold that ground remains to be seen.