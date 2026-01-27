The Classic John Hughes Movie That Was Reinvented As A Long-Running Sitcom

The relationship between television and film, when it comes to a property crossing over to another medium, is a surprisingly busy one. While it may seem that the majority of examples of this involve a TV show being turned into a movie, there are nearly as many instances of the reverse occurring, albeit with generally less successful results. For every "M*A*S*H" or "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," there's a "Delta House" or "A League of Their Own," spin-offs and sequel series that barely make it to a full season, let alone several. One of these small screen failures was the 1990 sitcom "Ferris Bueller," based on the 1986 John Hughes comedy hit "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." The series had an odd take on its source material, disregarding the film in favor of claiming that it was depicting the real-life drama that the events of the movie were based on. Although it featured future "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston in a key supporting role, it was cancelled after just 13 episodes.

Given that experience, one might expect another sitcom based on a wacky Hughes feature to not do so well on television. However, it turned out that 1985's "Weird Science" had a lot more magic going for it on TV than "Bueller" ever did. Developed by Tom Spezialy (of future "The Leftovers" fame, amongst many other credits) and Alan Cross, the sitcom version of "Weird Science" debuted on the USA Network in 1994. It ended up running for a whopping 5 seasons, finally bowing out in July of 1998. While the film version still claims the most fame and notoriety of the two, the sitcom is worth remembering as a precursor to (and almost antidote for) the rise of geek culture media like "The Big Bang Theory."