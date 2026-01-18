John Hughes Used A Cut Line From The Breakfast Club For Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Filmmaker John Hughes knew the value of being economical. Legend has it that Hughes wrote the bulk of his screenplays in exceedingly short periods of time, sometimes as quickly as a weekend. While it's true that Hughes was something of a savant in terms of concepts and gags, he could get a little lazy, especially toward the end of his career. Most people who've seen "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" recognize how much it's a carbon copy of the original film, even those who enjoy it. In fact, Hughes' post-"Home Alone" scripts attempted to try to make that movie's lightning strike multiple times, with the likes of "Dennis the Menace" and "Baby's Day Out" feeling like Hughes returning to the well a few too many times. He also tried to get a live-action "Peanuts" movie off the ground.

In fairness to the writer, this technique served him better during the 1980s, when he was making movies primarily about teenage protagonists before he pivoted to precocious children. One element of the filmmaker's work that was and is continually lauded is his ability to write fully realized and relatable characters, something which felt novel when applied to teenagers, who were often stereotyped and thinly drawn up to that point. Hughes was never one to let a good idea or a good line go to waste, and as proof of that, there's a deleted line from 1985's "The Breakfast Club" which ended up finding new life in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." As it happens, the line is a great example of how Hughes had a firm grasp on defining characters through dialogue, and thus it works in similar but unique ways in both iterations.