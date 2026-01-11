A Legendary '80s Director Nearly Made A Live-Action Peanuts Movie

Live-action film adaptations of comic strips aren't considered quite as sacrilegious as live-action remakes of animated movies, but it's close. 2025's "The Garfield Movie" may be more focused on serving up rampant product placement than capturing what made folks fall in love with the titular snarky, work-averse orange tabby created by Jim Davis in the first place, but at least the furry guy himself looks cartoonishly cuddly. The same can't be said for the Bill Murray-led live-action "Garfield" films from the 2000s, both of which also feel lackadaisical compared to the low-key mayhem and, at times, bordering-on-surreal vibe of the hand-drawn "Garfield" universe. There's a reason the "Garfield minus Garfield" edits work as well as they do.

(Look, I have more opinions about "Garfield," the "Calvin & Hobbes" comics, and stories about orange cats in general than you probably care to hear, but sometimes you have to get these things off your chest.)

How about "Peanuts" then? After all, the late Charles M. Schulz's cherished comic strip focuses more on its philosophizing kiddos than their mischievous animal companions, and it's already given rise to a pair of popular stage shows ("You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and "Snoopy! The Musical"). With the right vision, a live-action "Peanuts" picture could feasibly tap into the melancholic dramedy and fanciful flights of Schulz's creation. At least, that was Warner Bros.' thinking in 1992 when, as Variety reported at the time, it hired none other than fabled 1980s comedy filmmaker John Hughes to write and produce a movie that would bring Charlie Brown and the gang into the real world.

It ultimately didn't happen (perhaps due to a similar WB/Hughes venture, "Dennis the Menace," underperforming not long after that Variety article was published), and I'm personally of two minds on the matter.