5 TV Shows Based On Movies That Surpassed The Source Material

Hannibal the Cannibal took quite the massive bite out of Hollywood thanks to Brian Cox's portrayal in "Manhunter" and especially Anthony Hopkins' Oscar-winning rendition of the character across three films. For many folks, however, Mads Mikkelsen brought a whole new taste to the role and may have surpassed both of his predecessors. Indeed, Bryan Fuller's brilliant crime series "Hannibal" follows the good but secretly very bad doctor as he helps track down killers for the FBI while addressing his own monstrous urges.

Tweaking certain details in the legacy of Thomas Harris' legendary villain (who has a stronger love than most for humanity), Mikkelsen is undeniably brilliant as Doctor Lecter, teaming up and then gradually turning on Hugh Dancy's Will Graham. Thanks to Fuller's incredible work, Lecter is once again a baddie that you can't help but love and side with, regardless of what his appetite calls for. But the real game-changer that sets the show apart, even from Hannibal's big screen outings, are the unsettling but beautiful visuals, which are the stuff nightmares are made of.

Every crime scene and subconscious thought that haunts Graham and the series' other heroes are connected to Mikkelsen's undercover cannibal. This has an unsettling and stunning effect, allowing "Hannibal" to surpass "Manhunter" and even "The Silence of the Lambs" when it comes to sheer artistry. And even though the sho was cut short in 2015 upon being canceled after three seasons, it still managed to conjure up a lasting taste of quality television (one that Fuller still hopes to return to, possibly even via a "Hannibal" movie) and one of the greatest antagonists to ever make his way onto the small screen.