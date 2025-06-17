Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston Appeared In A Sitcom Led By A Big Bang Theory Star
Jennifer Aniston starred in some flops before landing the role of Rachel Green on "Friends." One of them was the short-lived television adaptation of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which saw her play Jeannie Bueller — the character originally portrayed by Jennifer Grey in the beloved John Hughes movie. Prior to that, however, she appeared alongside "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik on "Molloy," a sitcom from 1990 that lasted for seven episodes before Fox pulled the plug on it.
"Molloy" mainly centers around Bialik's titular character as she comes to terms with the death of her mother. After spending years in New York, her life is upended when she moves to Los Angeles to live with her father and his new family. Jennifer Aniston plays Courtney, the spoiled brat daughter of Molloy's new stepmom — sort of like Rachel during her snobbish teen years on "Friends." Courtney and Molloy butt heads from the get-go, providing some of the series' more dramatic moments.
"Molloy" getting canceled was unfortunate, but Bialik and Aniston went on to star in two of the most successful sitcoms of all time, so they probably aren't losing any sleep over it. What's more, Aniston wasn't too attached to the role of Courtney in the first place, so she wasn't too upset when the show got axed.
Jennifer Aniston's early career misfortunes paved the way for Friends
When Jennifer Aniston signed up for "Ferris Bueller" and "Molloy," she agreed to be part of two series that intended to go the distance. However, as history has shown, neither show lived up to those lofty expectations, but Aniston eventually found success with "Friends," and the rest is history. Not only that, but "Friends" was one of the first TV projects she felt truly passionate about, as she explained in an interview with The New York Times:
"When you accept a role in a pilot, you automatically sign up for five years. You think it's scary to walk down the aisle? Try signing a five-year contract for a show you may not want to be part of down the road. That's why 'Friends' was so great. During the first week of shooting, I thought, I'll be heartbroken if this doesn't continue. It was the first time I felt like part of the cool kids."
"Molloy" might not have been regarded as a "cool kid" sitcom when it originally aired, but it's an interesting show that tackles some weighty themes like death, divorce, and family conflict from the perspective of a child character. These topics are usually reserved for Very Special Episodes in typical sitcoms, so "Molloy" deserves some praise for highlighting that not all childhoods are comfortable and cozy.