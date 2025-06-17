Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston Appeared In A Sitcom Led By A Big Bang Theory Star

Jennifer Aniston starred in some flops before landing the role of Rachel Green on "Friends." One of them was the short-lived television adaptation of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which saw her play Jeannie Bueller — the character originally portrayed by Jennifer Grey in the beloved John Hughes movie. Prior to that, however, she appeared alongside "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik on "Molloy," a sitcom from 1990 that lasted for seven episodes before Fox pulled the plug on it.

"Molloy" mainly centers around Bialik's titular character as she comes to terms with the death of her mother. After spending years in New York, her life is upended when she moves to Los Angeles to live with her father and his new family. Jennifer Aniston plays Courtney, the spoiled brat daughter of Molloy's new stepmom — sort of like Rachel during her snobbish teen years on "Friends." Courtney and Molloy butt heads from the get-go, providing some of the series' more dramatic moments.

"Molloy" getting canceled was unfortunate, but Bialik and Aniston went on to star in two of the most successful sitcoms of all time, so they probably aren't losing any sleep over it. What's more, Aniston wasn't too attached to the role of Courtney in the first place, so she wasn't too upset when the show got axed.