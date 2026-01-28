15 Best Movies Like Jumanji

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Jumanji" remains a perennial favorite among millennials. It's the kind of zany adventure flick that was prominent in the 1990s, and it also has one of the best performances from the late, great Robin Williams. He plays the emotionally stunted Alan Parrish, who gets trapped in the board game Jumanji only to be unleashed 26 years later when two kids, Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce), play the game themselves. A bunch of animals from the game wreak havoc on their town, so Alan teams up with the children to put everything back in its proper place.

There are plenty of funny gags throughout "Jumanji," but it was also a deeply personal film for Williams. It's highly rewatchable, but you may find yourself wanting to branch out and check out other family friendly adventure movies like "Jumanji." The 1995 film captured lightning in a bottle with a fun premise and a memorable performance where Williams is equal parts hilarious and tragic, but don't ignore the rest of these gems.