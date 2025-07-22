Why Apple TV+ Canceled Time Bandits

After directing the eternally quotable "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," Terry Gilliam tried and failed to bring his dystopian satire "Brazil" to the silver screen. Burned by the experience of explaining the over-the-top world of "Brazil," Gilliam set his sights on creating a family-friendly film that would be an easier pitch, and the result was his 1981 classic "Time Bandits."

Telling the story of a young boy whisked away on an adventure with a band of thieves traveling through space and time on a quest for stolen treasure, "Time Bandits" remains one of Gilliam's best films because of its childish exuberance and whimsical imagination. It established Gilliam as one of cinema's most outlandish visionaries, and its reputation has only grown over the years.

In our modern era of reboots and reimaginings, it wasn't surprising to hear that Apple TV+ was bringing "Time Bandits" back from the past, this time with Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement providing their own surrealist vision to the project. But not long after the series' first season aired its last episode, it was canceled, and in a new interview, Taika Waititi told the story of why.