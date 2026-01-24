Why Peter Jackson Is Glad Sean Connery Turned Down Gandalf In Lord Of The Rings

Whenever a movie makes it big, one of the natural follow-up questions is "who had a chance to get on board early and turned it down?" Whether it's for personal reasons, scheduling issues, or simply not "feeling it," actors often get offered parts in a project and then turn them down, even when those parts were written with them in mind. One of the most famous of these was Sean Connery passing on the opportunity to play Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings."

In an interview with Empire for the 25th anniversary of "The Fellowship of the Ring," director Peter Jackson was asked how he felt about Connery turning down the role. In response, he took a moment to imagine what that would have looked like and then started his answer with an imitation of Connery's well-known Scottish brogue: "I am the wielder of a sccchecret fire." After the light-hearted start, he got real:

"Look, I'm only speculating, but I just can't imagine Sean Connery being as supportive as Ian McKellen was, and being as willing to do whatever we wanted as Ian was, and being as tolerant as Ian was. And there were the tee times to consider."

Jackson had previously lauded the Gandalf actor from England, saying, "You just like him. He's a twinkly-eyed old rascal." McKellen certainly brought a magic to the role that has, in many ways, made it his own.