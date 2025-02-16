10 Actors Who Turned Down The Lord Of The Rings Franchise

One does not simply walk into "The Lord of the Rings" movies. Wait, that's not the right quote — or is it? The point is Peter Jackson's trilogy was a big deal around the turn of the millennium, and everyone wanted to be a part of Middle-earth. Well, almost everybody, since a number of actors turned down "The Lord of the Rings" franchise.

It's always a good time to look back at the casting process of major movies and consider the big what-ifs. More often than not, these films go through significant changes to reach their final form, and not every actor envisioned for a role lands up in the part. Look at the risky move replacing Stuart Townsend as Aragorn behind the scenes of "The Lord of the Rings," even though production had already commenced. It paid off in the end, since Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn is arguably one of the best parts of the trilogy, but what if Russell Crowe had been cast instead of him? Or what if "Xena: Warrior Princess" star Lucy Lawless had played Galadriel rather than Cate Blanchett? These were all serious possibilities at one point.

So, with that said, let's head back to the Shire, top up on a second breakfast, and explore the 10 actors who turned down roles in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise and why they did so. In hindsight, some of these castings could have been outstanding, while others may have left fans scratching their heads and asking, "Why?"