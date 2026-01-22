Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Section 31 Has Earned Five Award Nominations No Movie Wants

There are few propositions as dicey in the entertainment world as making a "Star Trek" movie, and "Star Trek: Section 31" is only the latest film in the franchise to frustrate and disappoint a large contingent of fans. "Star Trek" fans have been bummed out by the movie-length entries in the franchise since "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" all the way back in 1979, but "Section 31" has earned the special distinction of being nominated for a whole bunch of Razzies (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Now, for those of you who aren't chronically online, the Razzies are short for the Golden Raspberry Awards, which were created to offer a counter-opinion to mainstream critics by making fun of the "worst" movies and performances in any given year. Since the Razzies are open to the public for voting and you have to pay to join, however, it's really just an excuse for a bunch of mean-spirited nastiness from the worst voices on the internet, and it's high past time to retire the Razzies forever. Seriously, there are actors who've received Oscar and Razzie nominations for the very same role, which should tell you something about their legitimacy (and the fact that criticism is subjective, honestly).

As for "Star Trek: Section 31," the film is a spin-off of the somewhat divisive series "Star Trek: Discovery" and follows Michelle Yeoh's character, Philippa Georgiou, as she works with Section 31, the secret shadowy side of Starfleet. It's not going to be for everyone because it's a very different take on the franchise, but no matter how poorly it did with critics or fans, it doesn't deserve to be nominated for awards that exist only to hurt people. That's kind of antithetical to the whole Starfleet mission, really.