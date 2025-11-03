Actors Who Received Oscar And Razzie Nominations For The Same Role

Ask any actor at basically any level of fame and notoriety and they'll probably tell you that they dream of winning an Academy Award for one of their performances. The award, also called the Oscar, has been around since 1929 and is given, each year, to the best cinematic achievements and performances. (Well, that's the idea, but sometimes, performances and movies win Oscars that perhaps should have gone to other nominees, which is its own thing entirely.) Whether you're just nominated or you take home the gold during the ceremony, "Oscar nominee" and "Oscar winner" get permanently tacked onto your name forever. It is, I can only imagine, incredibly special!

Now imagine that you're an actor and you get a call from your team telling you that you've been nominated for an Academy Award, you've also been nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award. On the complete other side of the spectrum, a Golden Raspberry, usually just referred to as a Razzie, cheekily honors the absolute worst movies and performances every year; after the first "ceremony" was held in 1981 in the living room of founder John J. B. Wilson, they've become a strange sort of industry staple, offering up dubious "awards" for actors and directors. (They don't give Razzies for production aspects, which is good, actually.)

As of this writing, only one actor has won an Oscar and a Razzie in the very same year — Sandra Bullock for "The Blind Side" and "All About Steve" — but a handful of others have received nominations for both "awards" for the exact same role, which is potentially even more impressive (in a weird way). So who are they, and what are the roles?