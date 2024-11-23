The Only Actress To Win An Oscar And Razzie In The Same Year

The nominations for the 2010 Academy Awards, recognizing the films that were released in 2009, were announced on February 2 at 5:38 a.m. I remember because I got up early to watch them. That year saw Sandra Bullock nominated for Best Actress (for "The Blind Side") alongside Helen Mirren ("The Last Station"), Gabourey Sidibe ("Precious"), Carey Mulligan ("An Education"), and Meryl Streep ("Julie & Julia").

The night before the Oscar announcements, however, the notorious Golden Raspberry awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, announced their nominees for the worst films of 2009. The Razzies are, of course, a hotly contested tradition, and it has many critics who point out the mean-spiritedness of the awards as well as its tendency to pick on pop movies and already hated performers. The nominees for Worst Actress that year were Sandra Bullock ("All About Steve"), Beyoncé ("Obsessed"), Miley Cyrus ("The Hannah Montana Movie"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Did You Hear About the Morgans?"), and Megan Fox (for both "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" and "Jennifer's Body," the latter of which was an absurd choice).

And, wouldn't you know it, Bullock won the Razzie on March 6, 2010, and the Oscar the following night. She is the only actress to ever win both awards in the same year. Luckily, Bullock was very sporting. According to a report in the Telegraph, Bullock attended the Razzie ceremony to collect her award in person. She defiantly handed out DVD copies of "All About Steve" to everyone in attendance, and announced her suspicions that the voters hadn't seen the movie. They merely voted for it, she posited, so that she would show up to collect her award in person.

In a whimsical mix-up, Bullock accidentally took home a 30-year-old Razzie prop instead of her designated raspberry statuette. She ended up having to return it.