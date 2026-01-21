God Of War Voice Actor Christopher Judge Reacts To Ryan Hurst's Kratos Casting

Amazon is moving full-steam ahead with its live-action "God of War" TV series, which was given a two-season order at Prime Video straight from the jump. Recently, we learned that the show has cast its Kratos, with Ryan Hurst taking on the role. So, what does Christopher Judge, who has long voiced the beloved character in the games, think of that choice?

In a video shared by the Fan Expo HQ Instagram, Judge addressed the casting of Hurst, who previously voiced Thor in "God of War Ragnarok," as it just so happens. Judge expressed nothing but respect for Hurst and was more than positive in regards to him carrying on the legacy of Kratos in live-action. Here's what Judge had to say about it:

"All I wanted was for whoever was cast as Kratos was that they love, cherish, and respect Kratos as much as we all do. And with Ryan Hurst, they have done that. It's a magnificent choice. Not only a great actor, but a great person and a gamer who actually played God of War since its inception. So, kudos. You've got a great live-action Kratos. Kill it, Ryan."

For what it's worth, Judge seems to be well aligned with fans who have spoken up about the casting online as well. "God of War" fans overwhelmingly believed Hurst was a great choice for Kratos, at least if social media is any indication. In this case, it probably is.