God Of War Voice Actor Christopher Judge Reacts To Ryan Hurst's Kratos Casting
Amazon is moving full-steam ahead with its live-action "God of War" TV series, which was given a two-season order at Prime Video straight from the jump. Recently, we learned that the show has cast its Kratos, with Ryan Hurst taking on the role. So, what does Christopher Judge, who has long voiced the beloved character in the games, think of that choice?
In a video shared by the Fan Expo HQ Instagram, Judge addressed the casting of Hurst, who previously voiced Thor in "God of War Ragnarok," as it just so happens. Judge expressed nothing but respect for Hurst and was more than positive in regards to him carrying on the legacy of Kratos in live-action. Here's what Judge had to say about it:
"All I wanted was for whoever was cast as Kratos was that they love, cherish, and respect Kratos as much as we all do. And with Ryan Hurst, they have done that. It's a magnificent choice. Not only a great actor, but a great person and a gamer who actually played God of War since its inception. So, kudos. You've got a great live-action Kratos. Kill it, Ryan."
For what it's worth, Judge seems to be well aligned with fans who have spoken up about the casting online as well. "God of War" fans overwhelmingly believed Hurst was a great choice for Kratos, at least if social media is any indication. In this case, it probably is.
Christopher Judge graciously passes the Kratos torch to Ryan Hurst
Christopher Judge, who TV fans will know as Teal'C from "Stargate SG-1," has been voicing Kratos since 2018's "God of War" was released. The franchise dates back to 2005 with the first "God of War," which featured Terrence C. Carson as the lead character. However, Judge has very much made his stamp on Kratos, so much so that fans absolutely associate him with the role. Having his blessing will go a long way in getting this show off on the right foot.
The "God of War" TV series will follow the more recent games, centering on the father and son duo of Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Throughout their various adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.
Director Frederick E.O. Toye ("Shōgun," "Fallout") is directing the first two episodes of the series. "Star Trek" legend Ronald D. Moore is on board as the showrunner, executive producer, and head writer. Teresa Palmer ("A Discovery of Witches") has also been cast as Sif in the show.
As for Hurst, he's got plenty of experience as an actor, having played Beta on AMC's "The Walking Dead," as well as Opie in "Sons of Anarchy." Some of his other notable credits include "Remember the Titans," "Bates Motel," and "S.W.A.T."
The "God of War" TV show doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.