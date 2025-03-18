Christopher Judge Knows Why Stargate SG-1 Fans Love Teal'C

When Roland Emmerich made 1994's "Stargate," there was no indication the film would spawn a surprisingly expansive sci-fi universe — especially one that was mainly depicted on the small screen. "Stargate" was initially supposed to kick off a trilogy of movies, but after plans for subsequent installments fell through, the property was taken to TV, with "Stargate SG-1" debuting on Showtime as a continuation of the story begun by Emmerich.

Instead of Kurt Russell and James Spader in the lead roles, however, "SG-1" had "MacGyver" actor Richard Dean Anderson taking on Russell's role of Colonel Jack O'Neill, leader of the titular squad, and Canadian actor Michael Shank playing Daniel Jackson, the role initially handled by Spader. The pair were joined by Amanda Tapper, who portrayed Colonel Samantha Carter, and Christopher Judge, who played Jaffa warrior Teal'c. While Showtime were no doubt relying on Anderson and his fame to help make the show a success, it was Teal'c who quickly became a fan-favorite character.

In the very first episode of "Stargate SG-1," Teal'c joins the titular crew.The Jaffa were enslaved by the series' villains, the Goa'uld, and forced to host Goa'uld symbiotes in pouches on their bodies. Teal'c, however, is quickly convinced by Jack O'Neill that the Goa'uld are not the godly creatures they pretend to be, and joins him and the Stargate team in their fight against the treacherous alien race. It's a good thing he did, too, because Teal'c was a big part of why "SG-1" became popular enough to run for a full 10 seasons. Judge himself, meanwhile, has some interesting insights into why his character became so integral to the show's success.