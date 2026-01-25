A Stephen King Villain Inspired Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower's Approach To Vecna

Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna was an unforgettable villain that seemed like a refreshingly unique character in a show so heavily indebted to its 1980s influences. But it appears that even Vecna was a product of the '80s by way of Stanley Kubrick's Stephen King adaptation "The Shining." As it turns out, Bower drew from Jack Nicholson's portrayal of the supernaturally-disturbed Jack Torrance for his Vecna performance, which certainly seemed to work, given that the actor was one of the show's highlights.

The "Stranger Things" series finale might have left some big questions unanswered and generally courted widespread controversy upon its release, but there's no undermining the impact the Netflix show has had. So many elements went into making it the biggest streaming series in the world, and Bower's big bad was one of the most important.

When he debuted in the fourth season premiere, Vecna provided something even more terrifying than the Demogorgon and Demodog antagonists of earlier seasons. He was an all-powerful psychopath hell bent on ... well his true aim wasn't revealed until season 5, but he was downright evil. He also had much more depth than your typical scary "Stranger Things" monster, having once been at the center of Dr. Martin Brenner's (Matthew Modine) perverse experiments to harness the psychokinetic abilities of a young Henry Creel. It was Creel who eventually became Vecna after he was banished to an alternate realm by Milly Bobby Brown's Eleven. All of this certainly gave Bower a lot to work with, but it turns out he actually drew a significant amount of inspiration from outside sources, including Nicholson's indelible performance in "The Shining."