A Serial Killer Thriller Is Sitting High In Netflix's Top Charts

As we've seen time and time again, Netflix is a good place for movies to be rediscovered. Sometimes, a film will come and go without much fanfare upon its initial release, only to end up becoming a hit when it ends up on the popular streaming service. Even something as terrible as the box office flop "The Snowman" can end up finding new life on Netflix. You just never know how these things will turn out. Part of it is availability — almost everyone subscribes to Netflix, and it's much easier to scroll through titles and hit play than it is to get up off the couch and go find a new movie in theaters. As a result, Netflix has become the modern equivalent of the video store — a place where movie-watchers can browse and find something fresh to watch. Only it's a video store you have in your own home, with titles ready at the push of a button.

A title that's currently burning up the Netflix charts is "Alone," an underseen thriller from 2020 directed by John Hyams, a talented filmmaker whose credits include a few surprisingly excellent "Universal Soldier" sequels and the 2022 COVID-19 slasher pic "Sick," penned by "Scream" creator Kevin Williamson. "Alone," the Hyams film currently doing well on Netflix, stars Jules Willcox as a woman who goes through hell in order to escape her kidnapper. It's a taught, simple, effective little thriller, and it deserves the audience it's now finding thanks to Netflix.