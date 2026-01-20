Margot Robbie's 2025 Fantasy Box Office Flop On Netflix Deserves A Second Look

Movie audiences are often only willing to watch love stories in particular contexts. As a dash of spice thrown into a genre movie (action, horror, etc.) they're generally welcomed. As a feature of a gritty prestige drama, they're typically lauded. And within the confines of the romantic comedy (despite whichever side the emphasis is placed), they're appreciated. Yet the romantic fantasy film, especially if it happens to be particularly earnest, is often derided.

That wasn't always the case, of course. Filmmakers like Preston Sturges and especially Ernst Lubitsch made their careers on the backs of starry-eyed dramedies about swooning adult romance. Sadly, the rise of cynicism over the past half-century or so mixed with an increase of irony poisoning in all facets of pop culture has caused the romantic fantasy to become an especially unappreciated subgenre.

To be fair, a film within that subgenre doesn't deserve to be praised just for existing, and 2025's "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," now streaming on Netflix, is not without its issues. The film flopped at the box office upon its release in September, and the general consensus was that it's very uneven. In his review for /Film, Witney Seibold described it as "not a terrible film, but ... not mature enough to understand the machinations of the human heart." Yet it's not a stupid movie, either. Instead, "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" is a movie attempting to reconcile intellect with emotion, a theme which director Kogonada continually addresses in his films. While it may not succeed in its lofty goals, its earnest approach makes it worthy of a second look.