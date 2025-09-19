A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Has A Classic Sci-Fi Easter Egg

As an auteur filmmaker, Kogonada has demonstrated an interest in the relationship between people and the things they make. Not art specifically, but all forms of expression, especially if their stated intention is more functional than emotional or philosophical. In his debut feature, "Columbus," Kogonada told the story of two lost souls bonding over the unique architecture of the titular town, with the couple finding the meanings within stoic slabs of concrete. Kogonada's next film, 2022's "After Yang," starred Farrell as the patriarch of a blended family whose adopted daughter is devastated when the family's robotic teen boy, Yang (Justin H. Min), breaks down. The film not only explores the relationship of the family to a piece of technology, underlining how their affection for Yang is very real, but it also peels away layers to Yang himself, revealing that he had secrets and a past all his own, things which non-human entities aren't generally thought to have.

"A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" is a magical realism fairy tale, and doesn't explicitly continue Kogonada's examination of man-made objects infused with human emotion. Indeed, the film is the first feature the director has made that he hasn't written, too; "Journey" is instead written by Seth Reiss. As such, the journey that David and Sarah go on has its own surreal rules and logic to it, with the characters able to transcend time and space in a manner that's never explained and never questioned, either. Yet, as /Film's Witney Seibold mentions in his review of the film, the GPS "will serve as God in this universe." He's right, as the GPS is the singular guiding force (literally) of the film. Even the proprietors of the car rental agency where David and Sarah get their magic GPS devices, while harboring knowing twinkles in their eyes, are perhaps not much more than they seem.

It's the GPS that appears to be the singular all-knowing being in the movie, which feels like Kogonada's sly observation toward our collective reliance on not just that particular technology, but all forms of tech to guide us through our daily lives. Thus, the "2001" allusion is two-fold: it's that aforementioned satiric commentary, with the GPS being a gentler HAL 9000, ruling the fate of another man named David. Yet it's also a nod to how "2001" is ultimately a chronicle of the evolution of humanity, with HAL being a stepping stone toward a new form of enlightenment. It may be that Kogonada is sensing the same thing that Celine Song has, too, which is that humanity is reaching an evolutionary turning point in its definitions of romance. Because otherwise, it's very coincidental that both "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" and "Materialists" have "2001" Easter eggs. Only the future will tell.