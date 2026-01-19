The Rip Fans Will Love Arnold Schwarzenegger's Gritty Action Thriller Streaming On Netflix

Everyone loves a good Matt Damon/Ben Affleck team-up, which is part of why "The Rip" was the first must-watch Netflix movie of 2026. But the film had more going for it than a pair of best friends who also happen to be two of the biggest stars in the world. Its gritty crime drama action might have been too unrelentingly grim for some, but the film maintained a consistent tone throughout and immersed us in the world of a Tactical Narcotics Team and the drug dealers with which they're engaged in a never-ending battle. So, if you're not quite ready to leave that world behind, perhaps you'd consider Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Sabotage," which is undoubtedly "The Rip"-adjacent with its DEA-agents-take-cartel money story. Thankfully, like Affleck and Damon's movie, Arnie's action thriller is also streaming on Netflix.

Netflix won the streaming wars long ago, and its continued dominance of the market has brought both highs (2025's chilling limited series "Adolescence" was one of the best Netflix originals ever) and abject lows (Kevin Hart's "Lift" topped the Netflix charts in 2024). Somehow, that dichotomy was encapsulated in "The Rip." As thrilling as it was to see Damon and Affleck back together in a movie that people could watch without shelling out extortionate movie theater ticket prices, it was also sort of alarming to witness these A-listers in a straight-up streaming movie.

Nevertheless, "The Rip" is easily one of the better Netflix original films to debut on the service in some time, and if it's got you in the mood for more narcotics cop action, then "Sabotage" is just waiting for you on the king of the streamers.