SNL Combines Heated Rivalry And Harry Potter In A Hilarious Sketch

The only thing hotter than hockey is quidditch, as the commercial for the faux television series claims, and that makes sense when you see how seductive Harry Potter is as he holds onto his Nimbus 2000 and speeds away. Professor Snape (James Austin Johnson doing a solid Alan Rickman impression) may not be pleased with Harry's flirting, but Professor McConagall (Ashley Padilla) is adding that to her, shall we say, mental notes.

Perhaps the best bit comes when Hermione wonders what Harry and Ron are doing under an invisibility cloak, especially after Harry asks for the spell that makes something bigger. Yes, Harry Potter certainly is growing before our very eyes, isn't he? After all, he already knows how to use the disarming spell to dispatch with Ron's towel in the quidditch locker room. Blimey!

There's also a fun surprise towards the end, when it's revealed who's playing Hagrid. None other than surprise guest star Jason Momoa makes an appearance as the half-giant, and not only does he already know Harry and Ron's little secret, but he might have a little secret of his own, complete with a cheeky reference to Neville Longbottom.

As always, kudos to the production design team at "SNL," who always work miracles when it comes to creating these highly detailed pre-taped sketches. They manage to perfectly re-create the style of the "Harry Potter" film franchise while adding a little bit of a steamy look to really bring the "Heated Rivalry" parody home. Plus, the quidditch effects done on short notice actually don't look much worse than the VFX in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which is pretty impressive for work done in just a few days.