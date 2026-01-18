Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Features A Touching Tribute To A Beloved TNG Character

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episodes 1-2 follow.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is set in the 32nd century, almost a millennia after most previous "Star Trek" shows. However, while the Federation's glory days are behind it, the heroes of those glory days are still remembered in this far future. It helps that Starfleet still has the Doctor (Robert Picardo), the immortal but artificially-aged hologram who was literally around to meet and know some of those heroes.

In the series' second episode, "Beta Test," we see Starfleet Academy's "Wall of Honor" adorned with recognizable names: Spock, Nyota Uhura, Will Riker, etc. An establishing shot about halfway through the episode also shows a "James T. Kirk Pavilion." Even earlier, though, when Lura Thok (Gina Yashere, unrecognizable behind Jem'Hadar makeup) is teaching a combat course outdoors, the camera lingers on the name of the park: "Boothby Memorial Park."

Who? As first established in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Boothby (Ray Walston) was the beloved groundskeeper at Starfleet Academy during the 24th century. ("Star Trek" novel "The Needs of the Many" says that Boothby's first name was Liam, though the memorial in "Starfleet Academy" only gives his last name.) He's first mentioned in "TNG" season 4 episode, "The Final Mission," which is indeed about Wesley Crusher's (Wil Wheaton) final mission before he goes off to Starfleet Academy. Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) suggests Wesley to introduce himself to Boothby, "one of the wisest men [Picard] ever knew," and heed his wisdom.

When Wesley returns to the Enterprise for a bit in season 5 episode "The Game," he and Picard chat again about Boothby. It isn't until later that season though, in episode "The First Duty," that Boothby actually appears onscreen.