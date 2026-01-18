Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Features A Touching Tribute To A Beloved TNG Character
Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episodes 1-2 follow.
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is set in the 32nd century, almost a millennia after most previous "Star Trek" shows. However, while the Federation's glory days are behind it, the heroes of those glory days are still remembered in this far future. It helps that Starfleet still has the Doctor (Robert Picardo), the immortal but artificially-aged hologram who was literally around to meet and know some of those heroes.
In the series' second episode, "Beta Test," we see Starfleet Academy's "Wall of Honor" adorned with recognizable names: Spock, Nyota Uhura, Will Riker, etc. An establishing shot about halfway through the episode also shows a "James T. Kirk Pavilion." Even earlier, though, when Lura Thok (Gina Yashere, unrecognizable behind Jem'Hadar makeup) is teaching a combat course outdoors, the camera lingers on the name of the park: "Boothby Memorial Park."
Who? As first established in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Boothby (Ray Walston) was the beloved groundskeeper at Starfleet Academy during the 24th century. ("Star Trek" novel "The Needs of the Many" says that Boothby's first name was Liam, though the memorial in "Starfleet Academy" only gives his last name.) He's first mentioned in "TNG" season 4 episode, "The Final Mission," which is indeed about Wesley Crusher's (Wil Wheaton) final mission before he goes off to Starfleet Academy. Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) suggests Wesley to introduce himself to Boothby, "one of the wisest men [Picard] ever knew," and heed his wisdom.
When Wesley returns to the Enterprise for a bit in season 5 episode "The Game," he and Picard chat again about Boothby. It isn't until later that season though, in episode "The First Duty," that Boothby actually appears onscreen.
Boothby the groundskeeper's impact on Star Trek explained
Boothby's relationship with Picard adds dimension to Patrick Stewart's character. Even the wise, commanding captain of the Enterprise was a foolish young man once. In "The Game," it's said that Picard once carved the initials "AF" (apparently a girl he fancied) into a tree on the Academy grounds, earning Boothby's wrath. "Tapestry" (one of the very best Picard episodes) shows that when Picard was at the Academy, he was the kind of student to get into a bar fight — and be stabbed in the heart during it.
Picard did not become the man we know alone. He had teachers, just like Picard himself now teaches Wesley. In "The First Duty," when Picard first talks to Boothby, we learn that the young Jean-Luc apparently made a big mistake of some kind, and Boothby's advice — even if Picard didn't realize it then — is what put him back on the right path. That comes full circle when Wesley makes a big mistake of his own and needs a dressing down from Picard to do the right thing.
Boothby later made two appearances in "Star Trek: Voyager" — first, "In The Flesh," when the Voyager encountered a recreation of Starfleet Academy created by Species 8472. One of the aliens has taken on Boothby's appearance, all part of an attempt to better understand humanity. Later, "The Fight" reveals that Boothby isn't just a groundskeeper, he's a boxing coach, and Chakotay (Robert Beltran) was one of his students.
Boothby's appearances on "Voyager" cement the idea that he has been at Starfleet Academy "forever" and guided many cadets; not just Picard, but also Chakotay and Captain aneway (Kate Mulgrew). "Starfleet Academy" reveals his impact is still remembered centuries later.
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is streaming on Paramount+.