What Lura Thok From Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Looks Like In Real Life

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" co-stars British comedian Gina Yashere as Lura Thok, the cadet master at the titular school for aspiring Starfleet officers. Lura Thok is half Klingon and half Jem'Hadar, and she is in charge of Starfleet Academy's "War College," speaking to the young students as a drill instructor might to aspiring Marines. She is also the first officer on board the U.S.S. Athena, the central training vessel for cadets and a spaceship that periodically leaves Earth to go on brief missions of diplomacy. Lura Thok is assertive, forthright, and doesn't suffer fools gladly. Indeed, she's an aggressive counterpoint to some of the other professors at the Academy. Unlike the Doctor (Robert Picardo), for example, Lura Thok is not trying to get cadets to join an opera club.

Fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" might be a little startled to see a half-Jem'Hadar character on "Starfleet Academy." On that show, the Jam'Hadar were a race of genetically engineered soldiers that were employed by the Dominion to assert their dominance over a quarter of the galaxy and were all engineered to be male, meaning they could not reproduce on their own. On top of that, they were engineered to be addicted to Ketracel-white, a narcotic that the Dominion used to control them. That being said, "Starfleet Academy" notably takes place over 800 years after the events of "Deep Space Nine," so it seems some medical advances have been made since then.

Outside of "Star Trek," Yashere has done a lot of comedy work, having performed standup since the mid-1990s. She is particularly known for her blunt comedy and has had an extensive career on television, having previously co-created the sitcom "Bob Hearts Abishola" (which she played a supporting role on, too).