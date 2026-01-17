Martin Freeman's New Netflix Miniseries Is An Agatha Christie Adaptation Worth Watching

When the world appears to be falling apart, escapism is often all we have, and according to critics, Netflix's new three-part Agatha Christie adaptation, "Seven Dials," is exactly that. In fact, The Independent has called "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials" (to use its full, official title) "perfect escapism," which sounds like the ideal solution to the case of a world beset by misery and tumult.

The new series hit Netflix on January 15, 2026, and boasts an impressive cast, with Mia McKenna-Bruce, Edward Bluemel, Iain Glen, Martin Freeman, and Helena Bonham Carter all starring. It's based on Christie's 1929 mystery novel "The Seven Dials Mystery" and comes from "Broadchurch" creator Chris Chibnall, who also wrote the series. As one of Christie's less intense crime novels, the show makes for some solid comfort viewing, even as it revolves around the death of a Foreign Office worker.

Indeed, its reviews have been generally pretty solid so far. Though it may not be remembered as one of the all-time best Agatha Christie adaptations, critics have commended its creatives for the show's pacing, lavish English locales, and the immersive period detail — all of which likely would have pleased the Queen of Crime herself, as the novel actually debuted to much harsher reviews back in the 1920s. Thankfully, "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials" is in no way one of the worst Christie adaptations and is actually quite engrossing. Freeman, in particular, gets to star here as Superintendent Battle, a character who showed up in several of Christie's novels and has previously been brought to life on-screen by many a great actor.