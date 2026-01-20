Every 2025 Stephen King Movie And TV Adaptation, Ranked

Some years are better than others. That's just the way it works. For Stephen King fans, at least, 2025 was definitely one of the good ones — perhaps the best one in recent memory.

Even by the extremely productive and highly adapted author's standards, the bygone calendar year was absolutely stacked with live-action projects based on his work. No fewer than five King-adjacent movies and TV shows saw the light of day in 2025, and not a single one of them was particularly bad. In fact, at least a couple of them have a very decent shot at securing a spot among the best Stephen King adaptations out there.

Still, even though some of them stand head and shoulders over the others, even the very worst among the 2025 King adaptations have their own charms. Let's take a moment to delve into each and every one of these five projects, and determine how they stack against each other.