The Running Man's Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Cameo' Isn't The Only Reference To The Original

If you've read Stephen King's "The Running Man," Edgar Wright's 2025 adaptation will feel a lot more familiar than the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. That's not a diss, it's a just a fact that the new version stays much closer to the beats of the novel. But while King's work is the guiding light, the film also takes plenty of opportunities to reference 1987's version of "The Running Man" specifically.

One of Schwarzenegger's best films, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and written by action legend Paul Michael Glaser ("Commando," "Die Hard"), the movie is far more campy and shows a different sort of dystopia from the new adaptation. Compared to the corporate fascism seen in Wright's version, the world is polluted, industrial, and more militant in its authoritarian regime. The "Running Man" game show itself is arguably the biggest divergence from King's book, however. The written version and Wright's film both show a reality show where the contestants are released into the regular world to be hunted down in part by ordinary citizens. The '87 movie turns this into more of a WWE cage match, with a cordoned-off, abandoned sector of decaying urban landscape set aside as the arena the runners must traverse.

While Schwarzenegger doesn't directly appear in the new "Running Man," he does make a quasi-cameo via the "New Dollars" future currency, whose bills bear the likeness of a smiling Schwarzenegger. This Easter egg featuring the original film's star is a nice touch, also making reference to the action star's career in politics. But it isn't the only time the 2025 movie pays homage.