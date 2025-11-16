How Stephen King Feels About The Running Man Remake's Completely New Ending

Major spoilers ahead for "The Running Man."

If there was one thing about Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" that seemed certain in advance, it was that the movie's ending would differ from Stephen King's 1982 book. Wright was even on record saying that the Glen Powell version of the story would change the original ending. And yet, despite its Arnold Schwarzenegger "cameo" and other references to the original 1987 movie, the 2025 film's plot veers far closer to the novel. So close, in fact, that it's easy to start wondering: Are they really going to include King's original ending? Is Wright really going to have Ben Richards (Glen Powell) crash a plane into a building in a movie made post-9/11?

But of course, that doesn't happen. While Ben does board a plane with dark intentions, it's promptly shot down. While the network is happy to pronounce him dead, Ben has managed to use an escape pod and uses his finely-tuned evasion skills to live in the shadows. He later reemerges as the figurehead of a rebellion, storming the studio to defeat Dan Killian (Josh Brolin) during the kick-off of a new season of "The Running Man."

Like the rest of the script, the changed ending obviously went by King — who, much to Wright's relief, liked what he saw. Ahead of the movie's release, King confirmed his fondness for the ending in particular to Entertainment Weekly: