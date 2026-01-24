For as many hit films that he's written and directed, "Django Unchained" is still Quentin Tarantino's biggest movie. A revisionist Western set primarily in the antebellum South, the movie follows bounty hunters Django (Jamie Foxx) and his mentor Hannibal Schultz (Christoph Waltz). The gunslinging duo cross paths with all sorts of unsavory figures while bucking systemic racism throughout the country as they try to rescue Django's wife (Kerry Washington). The 2012 movie is packed with Tarantino's stylish flair and sharply crafted dialogue while embracing and reinventing many genre tropes.

As with all of his movies, Tarantino wears his influences visibly on his sleeve and many of those films certainly align with the themes and sensibilities in "Django Unchained." Whether it's spaghetti Westerns that clearly inspired Tarantino or other genre movies with counter-culture protagonists, there are plenty of films like the 2012 blockbuster starring Foxx. Some take the proceedings with the punk rock energy embodied by Django while others are deadly serious with their stakes.

Here are the 12 best movies like "Django Unchained" to keep the stylish Western thrills and offbeat interpretations coming.