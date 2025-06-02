12 Best Unofficial Movie Trilogies Of All Time, Ranked

Most movie trilogies have two things in common: 1.) there are three movies (duh) and 2.) they are official (huh?). By "official," I mean the films are recognized to follow the adventures (or misadventures) of the same character(s). Sometimes their adventures are different stories ("The Godfather" trilogy); other times it's the same story broken up into three chapters ("The Lord of The Rings"). But while the greatest film trilogy of all time is perhaps the most oft-debated topic in online movie discourse (well, that and "Is 'The Last Jedi' a good 'Star Wars' movie?), we don't talk nearly enough about the best unofficial movie trilogies. What do I mean by "unofficial?"

If "official" trilogies follow the same character(s) over three parts, then "unofficial" trilogies don't. So what makes it a "trilogy?" It's a filmmaker exploring the same themes, settings, character types, and/or source material across three similar, but completely different, films. In fact, unofficial trilogies are usually not even defined as trilogies by the filmmaker themselves, but are recognized as such by film fans and scholars, sometimes decades later. Thus, it's open to interpretation whether the three films even qualify as a trilogy in the first place. Point being, you may not only disagree with my ranking, but the films I'm counting as trilogies. But guess what? That's part of the fun (so don't @ me). So let's discuss which movies are part of unofficial trilogies — and which are the best of all time!