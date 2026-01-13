Glen Powell's Ambitious But Flawed Stephen King Adaptation Is Finally Streaming On Paramount+

2025 was absolutely packed with Stephen King media, from the best King adaptation (which wasn't even a horror movie) to the surprisingly gruesome and scary HBO series "It: Welcome to Derry." Some of these adaptations triumphed, some fell by the wayside, and others landed somewhere in the middle, as was the case with Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" adaptation. If you missed this ambitious take on King's 1982 novel and fancy seeing whether it was unfairly overlooked in 2025, you can now stream it on Paramount+ at no extra cost to subscribers.

Despite its high ambitions, "The Running Man" stumbled, and star Glen Powell's charms simply weren't enough to save it. Not only was the film a box office flop, it failed to wow critics, even while it wasn't an outright critical disaster. A 63% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes certainly isn't terrible, saving Powell from becoming one of those actors with absolutely terrible Rotten Tomatoes streaks. But that score was also distinctly average, raising the question of why we needed this film when the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger-led original remains superior.

That said, it's not as if a lot of people saw this movie in theaters, which means that it might well enjoy something of a reappraisal now that it's available to stream. If you want to contribute to such a thing, Paramount+ has "The Running Man" available right now.