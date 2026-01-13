Taylor Sheridan Once Gave Jennifer Lawrence Some Of Her Best Career Advice
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved actresses working today. She won an Oscar for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" and has been nominated for three other performances throughout her career for her work in "Winter's Bone," "American Hustle," and "Joy." It turns out that she actually got some pretty crucial acting advice from another Hollywood heavy-hitter. Namely, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.
On a recent episode of the "Smartless" podcast, Lawrence revealed that Sheridan influenced her early on in her career, long before he was one of the most important creators in television. Lest we forget, he's the man behind the entire "Yellowstone" universe, not to mention "Landman" and "Tulsa King." As is explained in the episode, Lawrence didn't go to acting school to "learn how to act." However, early in her career, her representatives still felt that she needed some education. So, she got paired with a guy to do just that. That guy just so happened to be Sheridan. Here's what Lawrence had to say about it:
"My mom took me to this guy that this agency told me to meet to help me act, or whatever. And he told my mom, 'Don't put her in any acting lessons. Don't do that.' That guy randomly is Taylor Sheridan ... I guess he was an acting teacher back in the day, or something."
Indeed, long before he started writing hit TV shows and movies, Sheridan was an actor. He played Danny Boyd in "Veronica Mars" and David Hale in "Sons of Anarchy," in addition to some other episodic television. Apparently, he was something of an acting coach as well. Interestingly, at least in Lawrence's case, his advice didn't have anything to do with learning how to act from other actors in a class.
Two Hollywood titans crossed paths before they made it big
Later on in the conversation, co-host Will Arnett asked if Lawrence had ever crossed paths with Sheridan again, specifically, whether or not they had ever flirted with working together, given that they're both titans of the industry now.
"We met about another project, but we didn't talk about it because I don't know if we even made the connection," Lawrence added, revealing that the two of them didn't even realize that this had happened. "Someone made the connection for me when I was doing a Q&A for a movie two or three years ago."
It's fairly safe to say that everything worked out for Lawrence. She rocketed to superstardom after playing Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" movies. Lawrence then went on to star in several of the "X-Men" movies, as well as Netflix's star-studded "Don't Look Up." Most recently, she appeared in "Die My Love," which /Film's Chris Evangelista called a "career-best performance" for her.
Meanwhile, Sheridan is an unquestioned powerhouse. He recently signed a massive deal to leave Paramount for NBCUniversal, signaling just how valuable his ideas are. He's not just a one-trick pony either, as he's written successful movies such as "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water," in addition to his work in television. It's fascinating to consider that these two crossed paths in such a pivotal way long before they became who they became. Who knows? Maybe they'll circle around to working with one another in the future. It's easy enough to imagine a studio, network, and/or streaming service being excited about that combination.