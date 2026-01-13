Taylor Sheridan Once Gave Jennifer Lawrence Some Of Her Best Career Advice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved actresses working today. She won an Oscar for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" and has been nominated for three other performances throughout her career for her work in "Winter's Bone," "American Hustle," and "Joy." It turns out that she actually got some pretty crucial acting advice from another Hollywood heavy-hitter. Namely, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.

On a recent episode of the "Smartless" podcast, Lawrence revealed that Sheridan influenced her early on in her career, long before he was one of the most important creators in television. Lest we forget, he's the man behind the entire "Yellowstone" universe, not to mention "Landman" and "Tulsa King." As is explained in the episode, Lawrence didn't go to acting school to "learn how to act." However, early in her career, her representatives still felt that she needed some education. So, she got paired with a guy to do just that. That guy just so happened to be Sheridan. Here's what Lawrence had to say about it:

"My mom took me to this guy that this agency told me to meet to help me act, or whatever. And he told my mom, 'Don't put her in any acting lessons. Don't do that.' That guy randomly is Taylor Sheridan ... I guess he was an acting teacher back in the day, or something."

Indeed, long before he started writing hit TV shows and movies, Sheridan was an actor. He played Danny Boyd in "Veronica Mars" and David Hale in "Sons of Anarchy," in addition to some other episodic television. Apparently, he was something of an acting coach as well. Interestingly, at least in Lawrence's case, his advice didn't have anything to do with learning how to act from other actors in a class.