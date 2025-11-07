Die My Love Review: Jennifer Lawrence Gives A Career-Best Performance In Lynne Ramsay's Domestic Nightmare

If Darren Aronofsky's misunderstood "mother!" and John Cassavetes' brilliant "A Woman Under the Influence" got married and had a baby with severe emotional problems, that baby might be "Die My Love," Lynne Ramsay's darkly funny, highly disturbing psychological domestic freakout. Jennifer Lawrence (who was also the aforementioned "mother!") returns to the screen after a brief hiatus, and what a treat it is to have her back. Lawrence has been making the publicity rounds for "Die My Love" and chalking her time away from the screen up to charming self-deprecation.

To paraphrase her words, the talented performer just kind of got sick of seeing herself everywhere. I'm not sure if anyone else agrees with that assessment, but I'll say I've never grown weary of Lawrence (ditto Anne Hathaway, who seemed to face a similar audience backlash because she's ... good at her job? And takes it seriously?). I haven't enjoyed all her films, but Lawrence is a consistently skilled actor, and "Die My Love" has her delivering arguably a career-best performance.

What Lawrence does here is feral and primal — a raw, hilarious, unsettling performance that recalls Gena Rowlands' game-changing turn in "A Woman Under the Influence." That's not to say what Lawrence and Ramsay are doing is derivative, but rather that the film exists on a similar wavelength. There's also a horror movie quality at work here, as characters move into a crumbling old house that was the sight of suicide. Is the house haunted? Maybe not by traditional movie ghosts, but the characters are just as tormented.