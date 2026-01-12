5 Reasons Why Greenland 2: Migration Flopped At The Box Office

January tends to be a slow month at the box office but there's always room for the right movie to slip in and become a sneaky hit. It worked quite well for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" in January 2024, for example. Unfortunately for STX, it didn't pan out for "Greenland 2: Migration," which has cemented itself as the first major flop of 2026.

The sequel to 2020's disaster picture "Greenland" opened to $8.5 million domestically this past weekend, which was only good enough for fifth place on the charts. "Avatar: Fire and Ash" ($21.3 million) retained the top spot for the fourth weekend in a row, with the killer chimp thriller "Primate" ($11.3 million) landing at number two, performing the best out of the weekend's newcomers. The good news is that Lionsgate only paid $10 million for the domestic rights, which means they'll be in okay shape. Now for the bad news.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, "Migration" carries a hefty $90 million price tag. So, even though STX sold off various distribution rights throughout the world to help cover the costs, this is a terrible opening for a movie with a blockbuster budget. It's now completely reliant on an outsized turnout overseas, which doesn't seem likely. This is a bust. STX, a company that has been financially unstable in recent years, can ill-afford such misfires.

So, what went wrong here? How did STX make such a grave miscalculation with this one? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Greenland 2" bombed at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.