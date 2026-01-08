Greenland 2: Migration Review: Gerard Butler Looks For Post-Apocalyptic Hope In This Effective Sequel

I was not prepared for "Greenland." The 2020 film was marketed as a Gerard Butler disaster movie, and that sort of scenario comes with some preconceived notions. I like many of Butler's films (give me "Den of Thieves 3," please!), but he is our modern-day B-movie king. He gravitates towards cheap, violent, entertaining stuff that isn't very interested in stimulating the audience on an intellectual level. And that's fine! So when I heard that "Greenland" was a killer comet movie featuring Butler, I immediately assumed it would be akin to his gloriously silly "Geostorm," in which he plays a scientist who solves global warming via satellites — and then learns someone is using those satellites to create killer storms!

But that's not what "Greenland" was. Instead, the film, helmed by Ric Roman Waugh and penned by Chris Sparling, was surprisingly bleak and devastating. Disaster movies usually have high body counts, but there's a deliberate detachment at work to help the audience have fun. We're supposed to enjoy watching famous cities get wiped out by tidal waves, not stop and ponder the terrible implications. But "Greenland" did the opposite. It lingered on the horror of the situation. While there was destruction on display, the film was far more interested in the psychological, traumatic toll of characters trying to outrun the end of the world as society collapsed around them. It was immensely effective, to the point where I found myself verging on a panic attack on more than one occasion.

It was also a success, as far as these things go. The COVID-19 pandemic kept the film from theaters, at least in the US, so it headed straight to VOD and then eventually to streaming, where it found a wide audience. That gave Lionsgate enough confidence to not only greenlight a sequel but send that sequel exclusively to theaters. And I'm pleased to say that the sequel, "Greenland 2: Migration," sticks to the emotional trauma angle while also unleashing a few thrilling set-pieces to keep your blood flowing. The action is tense, the drama is effective, and at a refreshing 98 minutes, "Greenland 2" never overstays its welcome. As far as Gerard Butler end-of-the-world movies go, it's definitely in the upper echelon.