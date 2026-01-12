10 Best Anime Of 2025, Ranked

Shinichirō Watanabe is an anime auteur, most famous as the director of "Cowboy Bebop." Adult Swim turned "Bebop" into a whole generation of Americans' gateway anime, and for Watanabe's latest project, he partnered with Adult Swim. The result? The 13-episode spy thriller "Lazarus."

In 2052, brilliant scientist Dr. Skinner reveals his miracle drug, Hopna, is secretly poisonous. In 30 days, people who've ingested it — practically everyone alive — will start to die. So, government agency Lazarus assembles five highly-skilled criminals into an espionage team to track down Skinner before time runs out; they're like the Suicide Squad without the super-villain costumes.

Watanabe is known for his episodic storytelling and eclectic mixing of different genres; music is also a key motif in his filmmaking, and sure enough, he samples then remixes like a musician. Different episodes of "Cowboy Bebop" often explored unique genres. "Lazarus" is the same, as the team tracks different leads across the globe. It only has half the episodes of "Bebop," though, and greater urgency, since here there's a set deadline and goal. Yet, the music of "Lazarus" is rather soft and lo-fi; the ending credits even use the song "Lazarus" by the Boo Radleys, a British shoegaze band.

Both "Cowboy Bebop" and "Lazarus" suggest you can't escape your past, so perhaps it's fitting that the nostalgia cycle has finally come for Watanabe. If "Lazarus" falls short of the depth of "Cowboy Bebop" and "Samurai Champloo," its style at least shows Watanabe is still the king of adult-oriented action anime. (Devin Meenan)